VIDEO: Jiu-Jitsu instructor stops would-be thief in Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Video from Chicago's North Side captured a man apparently trying to break into a car until the owner, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, showed up.

The incident occurred in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood on December 28.

Video shows a man going through the car, but then the owner, who is a Jiu-Jitsu instructor and another man run up and stop the would-be thief.

The instructor, Idriz Redzovic, tackled the man and pinned him down until police got there. But he refused to press charges.

"Maybe this is the wake-up call he needed to turn his life in another direction," Redzovic said.

Redzovic said that if he ever finds out who the man is, he'd offer to teach him Jiu-Jitsu to help him continue on a better path.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln squarechicago crimesurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iranian leader calls missile attacks 'slap' against America
2 shot on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
More than 2K Chicago parking meter tickets issued in error since 2017
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
Aurora man shares harrowing ordeal after being kidnapped, shot in Mexico
Commercial airlines reroute flights to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace
Child hit by foul ball has permanent brain injury, attorney says
Show More
VIDEO: Thief steals from woman pumping gas in Blue Island
Person shot while driving on Stevenson Expressway ramp to Dan Ryan; exit reopened: ISP
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, not as breezy, cold Wednesday
Viral New Year's Eve video leads to Gary man's arrest, 28 weapons recovered in search
Tuesday marks first day of 2020 without any reported shootings in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News