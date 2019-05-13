Investigation underway after brawl breaks out at Pennsylvania church carnival

EMBED <>More Videos

Large fight breaks out at Norristown church carnival: as seen on Action News at 4 a.m., May 13, 2019

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- An investigation is underway in Norristown after police responded to a fight involving more than 50 kids at a church carnival.

Dozens of people showed up to a forum on Sunday with Norristown Police Department Chief Mark Talbot.

Talbot said an investigation is underway to see if the actions of the officers involved were justified.

Talbot said the incident started as a fight between some juveniles at the St. Francis carnival Saturday around 8:30 p.m. He said some of the juveniles were being aggressive and his officers had to ask for backup from other departments.

Cell phone video shows dozens of juveniles involved in the brawl.

At one point the video shows an officer pulling out what appears to be pepper spray but it does not look like he actually uses it. Punches are thrown by both juveniles and officers.

EMBED More News Videos

Large fight breaks out at Norristown church carnival. Trish Hartman has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on May 12, 2019.



Video also shows one girl being held in a chokehold by an officer.

The girl's mother, Alisha Bates, was at the meeting. She wants disciplinary action taken against the officer.



"They literally did not think she had much longer, that's how bad she was being choked," said Bates..

Talbot wouldn't say how many people were taken into custody, or comment on any injuries.

He said the officers had to call for backup from other departments, and said it will take some time to sort out if the officers' actions were justified.

"We have a lot of people there that from what we hear were out of control. The officers were thrown into an environment in which they were tasked with dealing with something extremely difficult and they dealt with it. It's up to people like me - after the fact - to figure out if they did the right thing," said Talbot.

Many people called for the officers to be placed on desk duty while the investigation is underway.

"These officers should not be able to be still patrolling the streets. I don't think it's safe for our community. I honestly don't believe that it's safe for the officers to be roaming the community after such a heightened situation," said Tanesha Webb.

Norristown police would like to speak with witnesses who may have info about what happened last night.

Action News has reached out to St. Francis, where the carnival was held, but has not received a response as of this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniapennsylvania newsfestivalfightchurchu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 14, accused of attempted murder in CTA shooting to return to court
Person of interest in St. Charles hit-and-run crash ID'd
Chicago Riverwalk East to open Monday
Doris Day, legendary actress and singer, dies at 97
Consumer Reports: Student loan forgiveness
'Empire' will go 1 more season, Smollett's future is unclear
Grandpa beaten up, carjacked while shopping for Mother's Day
Show More
Aaron Rodgers makes very brief cameo on 'Game of Thrones'
Get paid to live on luxury yachts and review them
Former CPS teacher arrested, accused of sexual abuse: prosecutors
Community eager for answers in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Why YouTube influencer lost 2 million subscribers in 2 days
More TOP STORIES News