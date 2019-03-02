VIDEO: Man tased in confrontation with California police before his death

Fullerton police have released bodycam video of a suspect being tased and given a sedative in a violent confrontation with officers.The suspect stopped breathing as he was being transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.The department released a 25-minute video detailing the Feb. 11 encounter with the man, in addition to several past encounters officers had with the suspect that also turned physical.Police were called that afternoon to the neighborhood on a report of a man acting combative in the street.The video shows officers speaking to the 23-year-old man and trying to get him to stay calm. At one point he appears to rush toward the officers and several of them attempt to tackle him, grabbing his hands and legs and using a Taser three times to restrain him.They say as paramedics were attempting to transport the man to a hospital for evaluation, he continued to struggle. Hospital staff gave them permission to use a sedative to try to calm him down.While en route to the hospital, the man stopped breathing, police say. Paramedics and hospital staff administered life-saving measures including CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.During the struggle, three officers were injured, one to the face, one to the neck and one to the abdomen.According to Fullerton Lt. Jon Radus, investigators later learned the man had broken into a woman's home on Kellogg Avenue about 20 minutes before the officers arrived. The woman's surveillance camera captured the incident."He began punching and kicking the door at the front of the residence where a female adult was home alone," Radus said. "She did not know the suspect and he eventually broke down her door and entered her home, while she was screaming, for a few seconds before leaving."The Orange County District Attorney's Office is investigating the incident.