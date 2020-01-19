VIDEO: Pickup truck narrowly misses emergency crews amid winter storm

ATLANTIC, Iowa -- Dramatic video captured while emergency crews were standing just off a highway during a winter storm shows a pickup truck skidding off the road and narrowly missing those on the ground below.The Iowa State Patrol shared a video on Twitter of the close call, which occurred on Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa.The video shows a pickup truck sliding off the road, nearly hitting troopers and others responding to another incident. Police said no one was hurt,"If you have to be out driving during inclement weather, slow down and be aware of the road conditions," police said.Winter storms pounded the Midwest over the weekend, creating dangerous road conditions.