New Jersey high school's prom cut short when yachts collide on Hudson River

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the two docked yachts that collided on the Hudson River. (@OttoJon )

HOBOKEN, New Jersey --
A New Jersey high school's prom was cut short when two yachts collided on the Hudson River.

Seniors from Weehawken High School were celebrating their prom on a docked yacht Thursday night when it collided with another boat around 8 p.m.

There were 95 passengers and 11 faculty members on board the Cornucopia Destiny when it somehow rear-ended the Cornucopia Sundancer, smashing it into the pier.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch video of the yachts colliding while docked on the Hudson River.


No one on board the boat was injured.

Officers with the Hoboken Police Department responded to the scene and helped coordinate buses for the students.

The superintendent said every effort will be made to hold another prom before graduation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
promyachtcollisionboat accidentu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News