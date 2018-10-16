The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released video of a 2017 incident in which an off-duty Chicago police officer shot an unarmed man with developmental disabilities.In documents released by COPA, Sergeant Khalil Muhammad said he was in imminent threat of battery by an armed man who was unresponsive to orders. But no weapon was ever recovered and the victim's attorney said the shooting was far from justified.A home surveillance camera captured the violent encounter in which Muhammad opened fire from a pickup truck, wounding 18-year-old Ricardo Hayes in the chest and arm.He survived the shooting and has now filed a lawsuit.In his federal complaint, Hayes is described as having "developmental disabilities" with "the cognitive level of a child" and "difficulty communicating."Hayes' attorney said his client was unarmed, running and skipping around his neighborhood in Morgan Park in the early morning hours of August 13, 2017.The behavior was odd to Sgt. Muhammad, who was off-duty in his personal vehicle when he caught up with Hayes in front of a home.In the video, after the shots are fired Hayes runs. Muhammad eventually arrests him elsewhere.Fourteen months after the shooting, Khalil Muhammad remains with CPD, suspended with pay. He's had to give up his badge and gun.ABC7 was not able to reach Muhammad Tuesday, and a spokesperson for the Fraternal Order of Police declined to comment.