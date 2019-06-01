Video shows emergency landing on Ocean City, New Jersey beach

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- Beachgoers in Ocean City, New Jersey were surprised when a plane landed on the sand Saturday morning.

Police say the pilot made an emergency landing on the 49th Street beach around 8:35 a.m.

It's not yet clear why the pilot had to make an emergency landing.

Video from viewer Joan Samonisky shows the plane landing, then coming to an abrupt stop. The plane lurches up onto its wing before coming back down on its landing gear.

The pilot was the only person on board and emerged from the plane without any injuries.

There was minor damage to the plane.

The FAA has been called to the scene to investigate. Ocean City police say the plane will be removed once the FAA investigation is complete.

This comes just days after a plane went down in the water off Cape May, New Jersey. A recovery operation for that pilot continues.

EMBED More News Videos

Small aircraft crashes into ocean in Cape May, New Jersey. George Solis has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on May 29, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean citynew jersey newsemergency landing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Severe storms expected Saturday
Rash of weekend violence in Chicago
Chicago crime down through May compared to 2018: police
'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates $10k to education charity
Virginia Beach shooting suspect worked for city for 15 years
Woman accidentally shot during foreplay
Woman dies while taking photos near Tahoe waterfall, firefighters say
Show More
Virginia Beach shooting: City identifies 12 people killed
Weekend Watch: Will Mayor Lori Lightfoot turn ideas into action?
Illinois House passes marijuana legalization bill, approves balanced budget
9 hurt in West Garfield Park crash: police
Family of murdered Pilsen woman speaks out
More TOP STORIES News