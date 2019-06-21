VIDEO: Smash-and-grab burglars target 4 Bolingbrook businesses

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Bolingbrook are investigating a string of smash-and-grab burglaries early Friday morning.A total of four businesses were burglarized, two in the 100-block of South Bolingbrook Drive and two in the 200-block of South Bolingbrook Drive, police said.In each incident, police said the burglars made entry by smashing the glass doors of the businesses.One of the burglarized businesses was the Gigante Bakery, where the owner said the burglars got away with $400 to $500. Surveillance video shows the burglars throwing what appears to be a brick through the front door. They then ripped a cash register from the counter before getting away.