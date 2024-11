I-Team: Stolen Native American Skeletal Remains

The I-Team uncovers thousands of sacred items that, by federal law, are required to be returned to their tribal homes.

The I-Team looks into why Illinois museums are holding the most remains in the country and what is being done about it, Thursday at 10 p.m.