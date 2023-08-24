Car slams into Baladi Market in Villa Park, no injuries reported

VILLA PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crashed into Baladi Fresh Market in Villa Park Thursday morning.

Luckily, no one was injured as a result. The store owner said one customer had just left through the front of the store moments before the car came through it. The entire incident was captured on the store's surveillance cameras.

It was exactly 10:08 a.m. when a white Buick drove through the front of Baladi Fresh market and straight into one of the two cash registers.

"I heard a big bang. At first I thought it had something to do with the AC," said owner Khaled Grainawi. "I ran to the front. By the time I reached the front door I saw the whole door down and there was a car that drove into the front facade."

Surveillance video shows the vehicle speeding up as it plows through, startling the cashier who then runs back to alert others inside the store.

First responders said the 40-year-old driver was treated and released at the scene. Policed said the driver claimed he was trying to avoid a cat when he lost control of his car.

"A gentleman from the fire department and the police department looked at the curb and they concluded he jumped two curbs and then the third curb into my store," Grainawi said.

"Everyone is lucky there was no one in the front part of the store. This could have been a lot worse," said Villa Park Deputy Police Chief Brandon Mitsuka.

Baladi is a staple of the community for over 20 years. Grainawi recently completed a renovation of the store as he seeks to take it to the next level.

"The most important thing right now is that everybody is OK. We're gonna tally our damages, start the cleanup and get this store opened up again hopefully better than before," he said.

Because the store must now remain closed until basic repairs are made and a follow-up inspection by the city can take place, all the fresh food has been donated. Grainawi wants people to know he will reopen as soon as possible.