Villa Park man arrested in shooting death of Sound-Bar Nightclub security guard

Armond Williams

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Villa Park man is behind bars connected to the shooting death of a nightclub security guard earlier this month.

Thurman Bailey, 28, was shot and killed March 8 while working at Sound-Bar Nightclub in River North.

According to police, a group was denied access to the bar and a fist fight broke between the group and staff. That's when Armond Williams, 37, allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Another man was also injured during the shooting.

Officials said Williams was identified on surveillance video and was arrested Thursday.

Williams is being charged with first degree murder.
