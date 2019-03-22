Villa Park man arrested in shooting death of Sound-Bar Nightclub security guard

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Villa Park man is behind bars connected to the shooting death of a nightclub security guard earlier this month.Thurman Bailey, 28, was shot and killed March 8 while working at Sound-Bar Nightclub in River North.According to police, a group was denied access to the bar and a fist fight broke between the group and staff. That's when Armond Williams, 37, allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.Another man was also injured during the shooting.Officials said Williams was identified on surveillance video and was arrested Thursday.Williams is being charged with first degree murder.