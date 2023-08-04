Glendale Heights village president charged with disorderly conduct

Glendale Heights Village President Chodri Khokhar was charged with disorderly conduct, the DuPage County state's attorney said.

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban village president is charged with disorderly conduct.

Chodri Khokhar, 66, is the village president in Glendale Heights.

He's been indicted by a DuPage County grand jury for allegedly filing false police reports on two separate occasions.

In both reports in April and May, Khokhar alleged he was the victim of an assault.

Khokhar turned himself in late Thursday afternoon.

He's free now on a personal recognizance bond.

The village said it's cooperating with the DuPage County State's Attorney's investigation.

Khokhar is next due in court Sept. 11.