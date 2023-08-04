WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Glendale Heights village president charged with disorderly conduct

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 4, 2023 11:19PM
Glendale Heights village president charged with disorderly conduct
EMBED <>More Videos

Glendale Heights Village President Chodri Khokhar was charged with disorderly conduct, the DuPage County state's attorney said.

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban village president is charged with disorderly conduct.

Chodri Khokhar, 66, is the village president in Glendale Heights.

He's been indicted by a DuPage County grand jury for allegedly filing false police reports on two separate occasions.

In both reports in April and May, Khokhar alleged he was the victim of an assault.

RELATED: State Sen. Emil Jones III pleads not guilty to federal bribery charges involving red-light cameras

Khokhar turned himself in late Thursday afternoon.

He's free now on a personal recognizance bond.

The village said it's cooperating with the DuPage County State's Attorney's investigation.

Khokhar is next due in court Sept. 11.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW