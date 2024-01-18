Metra announces passenger code of conduct, expands bikes access on trains

Being violent on Metra trains could now get passengers suspended from riding them.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra announced new rules for its trains Wednesday.

The Metra board adopted a Passenger Code of Conduct, giving the agency the ability to punish riders whose behavior threatens others.

Verbal and physical threats are banned, including hitting, pushing or kicking.

If people break the code of conduct, Metra police may be contacted.

After a hearing, a passenger could be suspended from Metra for 10 days or up to a year.

Metra said last year more passengers brought their bicycles onboard than ever before.

Metra also announced new rules for allowing bicycles on their trains.

The changes come after Metra saw a dip in ridership from November to December during the holidays

The increase has Metra expanding bike access on trains starting next month.