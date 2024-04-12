Former Orland Park police sgt. accused of impersonating deputy chief, facing criminal charges

Another sergeant fired after making false claims, village said

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A former Orland Park police sergeant is facing criminal charges and another was fired following recent investigations in the south suburb.

Ken Kovac faces disorderly conduct and impersonation charges after allegedly creating fake Facebook accounts to impersonate a deputy chief, an Orland Park spokesman said Thursday.

Kovac served the Orland Park Police Department from 1998 until he retired in 2019, the spokesman said.

He's currently employed by another governmental agency.

Kovac allegedly created two fake Facebook pages impersonating Orland Park Deputy Police Chief Brian West, "by misusing personal photographs" and "engaging in activities that misrepresented West's identity."

West also had a glitter bomb sent to him anonymously at the police department and, on Jan. 23, was contacted by a suicide prevention hotline as a result of a spoofed call, the village spokesman said.

Kovac turned himself in on Sunday.

Last July, the village of Orland Park received complaints from former Orland Park police Sgt. William Sanchez that led to an investigation into Orland Park Police Chief Eric Rossi and West, village officials said.

The village concluded the allegations Sanchez made were unfounded and made in bad faith, the village spokesman said.

"Police Chief Eric Rossi and Deputy Chief Brian West did not engage in any improper behavior," a news release said.

West also filed a complaint about Sanchez, which was substantiated, and the sergeant was fired as of Feb. 16, according to the village.

"The independent investigation found that Sanchez did not uphold these high standards and attempted to undermine the Police administration," the release said. "The Village is committed to transparency and accountability, and takes all accusations of harassment, discrimination and/or retaliation seriously."