TikTok school shooting threat unfounded but Chicago area districts take precautions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11349852" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Evanston Township High School went on lockdown Thursday after two guns were found in ETHS, police said.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1629864" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An active shooter training response training session could help citizens survive random attacks.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- An unfounded threat of school violence spreading on the social media app TikTok prompted several Chicago area school districts to respond Friday.Police say there is absolutely no indication the threats are credible, and by the end of the school day no violence had materialized.But just the spreading rumors have effects on students, teachers and staff, causing large amounts of undue stress."We are seeing an enormous impact not surprisingly and we see that reflected in everything from the staff shortages we're seeing in schools, the level of stress, children's attendance, and the number of crisis calls unfortunately that we're getting," said Dr. Tali Raviv, clinical psychologist at Lurie Children's Hospital.Raviv said they're seeing more and more young patients with suicide concerns, violence and other stressors that she said are manifesting in schools. A new study from the hospital found more than four in 10 kids have experienced an increase in one or more mental health symptoms in the past six months."I think social media absolutely plays a role and this new TikTok challenge or trend or different viral things," Raviv said. "We've seen TikTok challenges for vandalizing school property, we've seen TikTok slap a teacher challenge. And they both increase anxiety per students who are seeing these things and they certainly increase kind of a heightened awareness everyone's on edge."Some districts like Park Ridge-Niles, Barrington, Elgin and Plainfield, to name a few, stepped up patrols as a precaution."This is just something where someone posted and is encouraging violence in the schools," said Tom Gadowski with Park Ridge police. "Very simple. I don't want to go any further than saying that there's an encouragement of violence.""As frustrating as these things are, and they are very frustrating, it is critically important that parents and students feel safe," said Tom Hernandez, Plainfield Schools director of community relations.The anonymous posts circulating online warned that schools across the country would receive shooting and bomb threats Friday. The posts also encourages students to stay home.Hernandez said while it's a drain on resources, not just for the school but for police as well, it's necessary to investigate and protect against every possible threat they receive."Gone are the days when a parent could say oh this is just kids being kids," he said. "No I'm sorry no. We can't think that way anymore. We have to take everything seriously because the law is one time that we decide to oh it's just not important, it's going to be the one time when God forbid somebody gets hurt."Chicago Public Schools told parents in an alert, "The post is vague and not directed at a specific school, and is circulating around school districts across the country," adding, "Please do not re-share any suspicious or concerning posts on social media."Several suburban school districts sent similar warnings."If the school does their part there's no need to worry," said John Davis, parent of a Main South High School student.The superintendent at Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 sent in his note to parents, saying there will be an increased police presence at buildings on Dec. 17.Barrington School District 220 also notified its community of the national threats. School officials said Barrington police have confirmed the threats are unsubstantiated at this time and there is no viable threat to students or staff.District 220 also said it will add police support, in addition to its school resource officer, over the next several days "as a precautionary measure to reassure students and staff."TikTok says it was working with law enforcement to investigate and that it, "handles even rumored threats with utmost seriousness."Glenview Police Department said it is aware of the threat and encouraged "everyone to remain vigilant," but added that there is no credible information that it is related to any school in Illinois.Glenview police said they will continue to patrol all school grounds in the area. Suspicious activity should be reported to police, the department said.Friday morning, the Department of Homeland Security said they do not have information about credible threats to schools.