Vote 2016: Voter Information



Cook County Voter Information: http://www.cookcountyclerk.com/elections/pages/default.aspx

Chicago Board of Elections: http://www.chicagoelections.com/

The White House: http://www.whitehouse.gov

Illinois Absentee Voting Information: http://www.elections.il.gov/Downloads/ElectionInformation/PDF/votebymail.pdf

Illinois Voter Registration: http://www.elections.il.gov/Downloads/ElectionInformation/PDF/registervote.pdf

Illinois Voter FAQ: http://www.elections.il.gov

Contact your U.S. Senator: http://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm
U.S. Senate: http://www.senate.gov/

Write your U.S. Representative: http://www.house.gov/representatives/

U.S. House of Representatives: http://www.house.gov/

Money in State Politics: http://www.followthemoney.org/

Money in U.S. Elections: http://www.opensecrets.org/

Will County Voter Information: http://www.thewillcountyclerk.com/connect/site/index.jsp

Kane County Voter Information: http://www.kanecountyelections.org/

DuPage County Voter Information: https://www.dupageco.org/election/

McHenry County Voter Information: https://www.co.mchenry.il.us/county-government/departments-a-i/county-clerk/elections

Lake County (IL) Voter Information: https://countyclerk.lakecountyil.gov/ElectionInfo/Voter-Services/Pages/default.aspx

Wisconsin Absentee Voting Information: http://gab.wi.gov/elections-voting/voters/absentee

Wisconsin Voter Registration: http://gab.wi.gov/voters

Wisconsin Voter FAQ: http://gab.wi.gov

Indiana Absentee Voting Information: http://www.in.gov/sos/elections/2402.htm

Indiana Voter Registration: http://www.in.gov/sos/elections/2403.htm

Indiana Voter FAQ: http://www.in.gov/sos/elections/2398.htm

Click Here to return to the Online Candidates Forum Main Page
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News