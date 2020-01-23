W Hotel guest in Streeterville robbed after arranging meeting online, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 42-year-old man told police he was robbed after going online arranging to meet a person at the W Hotel in Streeterville Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

After arriving at the hotel, police said the victim and the male robber went to a hotel room, where the robber then displayed a Taser and demanded the victim's belongings.

The robber fled the hotel and is not in custody, police said. The victim did not report being injured.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
