Walgreens layoffs 2024: Pharmacy chain to lay off over 100 employees to cut company costs

In a statement, the company said they made the "difficulty but necessary" decision to lay off 145 workers.

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Walgreens announced it will lay off more than 100 employees to cut costs.

Most layoffs will be at the corporate level. The company is headquartered in suburban Deerfield.

Read Walgreens' full statement below:

"While Walgreens continues to progress on reducing costs and delivering on our commitments to be the independent healthcare provider of choice, we still have significant cost savings and growth goals to deliver. To help us achieve these goals we have made the difficult but necessary decision to layoff 145 team members primarily from our corporate workforce. We are committed to supporting them with severance and outplacement services during this difficult time. The roles impacted are across a range of departments."