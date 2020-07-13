Doctor walks to MLB stadiums raising awareness for healthcare safety, makes stop at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man who has walked thousands of miles across America in an effort to raise awareness for healthcare safety made a pit stop in Chicago.Doctor David Mayer is a retired anesthesiologist and CEO of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF).Since baseball was postponed due to the coronavirus, Mayer thought of a way to bring the two together safely.Originally from Chicago and a self- described "Cubs Super Fan," his mission is to walk to MLB stadiums across the country in support of both patients and healthcare professionals."The one constant throughout the years has been baseball . . .It reminds us of all that once was good, and it could be again," he said quoting a line from one of his favorite movies, "Field of Dreams."Mayer visited both Wrigley Field and Guarantee Rate Stadium over the weekend ."The health of our caregivers and patients are being compromised as they continue to combat COVID-19," Mayer says. "Patient and provider safety is pivotal to improving patient outcomes."Each year more than 200,000 people die unnecessarily in U.S. hospitals, and other 4.8 million lives are lost worldwide, according to PSMF.PSMF is a global non-profit organization that offers free tools in an effort to eradicate preventable deaths from hospital errors.In total, Mayer plans complete a total of 3,000 miles by the time he to crosses his finish line in Florida.Mayer said he attended his first Cubs game at Wrigley Field when he was 4 years old, making it an extra special stop for him.