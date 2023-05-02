Walk for Wellness House to support cancer patients steps off Sunday in Hinsdale

The Walk for Wellness House to support cancer patients steps off on Sunday in Hinsdale, IL.

HINSDALE. Ill. (WLS) -- The weather is improving, just in time for a well-known walk in the western suburbs.

The Walk for Wellness House steps off on Sunday in Hinsdale. Funds go to cancer support, including patients, caregivers and families, during and after cancer.

Doctor Arpi Thukral is this year's "walk chair." She came downtown to tell ABC7 about it.

As an oncologist Thukral, spoke about how important it is for cancer patients, and their families, to have support like this during their fight.