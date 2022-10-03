Chicago Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place Saturday at Soldier Field

ABC7 Chicago's own Alan Krashesky will be at the Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, and the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Chicago is Saturday at Soldier Field.

Delia Jervier, from the Alzheimer's Association, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it and recent medical advances in treating the disease.

There is new hope for those who are in the early stages of dementia or Alzheimer's Disease.

A new drug has the potential to slow the progression of the heartbreaking illness.

SEE MORE: New Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study

Lecanemab could give people more time to live independent lives and participate in regular activities.

Visit act.alz.org to find out more about the event.