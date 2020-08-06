Walmart drive-in movies to be played in parking lots at locations across US

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Walmart will start showing drive-in movies in parking lots next week.
The features will be family friendly, including "ET," "Cars" and "Black Panther."
Walmarts in Streamwood, Huntley and Kankakee are among the locations that will show movies.
"We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories," said Janey Whiteside, Walmart's Chief Customer Officer. "The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we're supporting the communities we serve."
There will be 320 showings from August 14 through October 21. For more information, visit www.thewalmartdrivein.com.
