2 men shot in Walmart Super Center parking lot in Waukegan, police say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men in their 20s were shot Saturday at a Walmart Super Center parking lot in north suburban Waukegan, according to police.Both police and fire responded to the store at 3900 Fountain Square just at around 1:30 p.m.One man was shot multiple times and transported to Condell Medical Center in serious condition, according the Waukegan Fire Department.Another person self-transported to a hospital in Grayslake, the fire department said.According to a preliminary report, detectives believe the incident stemmed from an altercation involving someone in an SUV and a sedan in the parking lot. Both drivers fled the scene with the SUV crashing a short time later, police said. The passenger of the SUV was the gunshot victim, according to policeAccording to a Walmart spokesperson confirmed no associates were involved."We're cooperating with law enforcement on this matter," the spokesperson said in a written statement.