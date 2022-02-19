2 men shot in Walmart Super Center parking lot in Waukegan, police say

Both police and fire responded to the store at 3900 Fountain Square just at around 1:30 p.m.
One man was shot multiple times and transported to Condell Medical Center in serious condition, according the Waukegan Fire Department.
Another person self-transported to a hospital in Grayslake, the fire department said.
According to a preliminary report, detectives believe the incident stemmed from an altercation involving someone in an SUV and a sedan in the parking lot. Both drivers fled the scene with the SUV crashing a short time later, police said. The passenger of the SUV was the gunshot victim, according to police
According to a Walmart spokesperson confirmed no associates were involved.
"We're cooperating with law enforcement on this matter," the spokesperson said in a written statement.