Chicago police issue warrant for Richard's Bar fatal stabbing suspect previously released without charges

Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was killed outside of Richard's Bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 21.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warrant for a man previously in custody in connection to a deadly bar stabbing on the city's West Side.

Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was killed in a stabbing outside of Richard's Bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 21.

Police said Paterimos had gotten into an argument with a 30-year-old man just before midnight. Paterimos was then stabbed several times in the arm, neck, and back, according to police.

RELATED: Richard's Bar fatal stabbing suspect released without charges

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police arrested the 30-year-old man at the scene but he was released without charges several days later.

Chicago police said on Saturday that the department will be in a position to comment once the arrest warrant is served.

A CPD spokesman said police strongly encourage the man to turn himself in.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofulton river districtwest townbarman killedstabbingwarrant arrests
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot calls CTA Red Line shooting video 'extremely disturbing'
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
Biden looks for first 2020 victory in South Carolina primary
Leap Year babies welcomed in Chicago area hospitals
Bicyclist killed in Garfield Park hit-and-run crash
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
US bans travel to Iran amid coronavirus fears
Show More
Front door smashed at Zumiez store in the Loop: CPD
Man accused in McDonald's child sex assault previously deported: DHS
Daughter of Chicago's public enemy No. 1 'El Mencho' charged in cartel case
Cars burglarized outside Wicker Park school: CPD
Man arrested after 'randomly' punching women in the Loop: CPD
More TOP STORIES News