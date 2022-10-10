Activists to call for federal investigation after girl attacked in Washington Park

CPD is looking for the man accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl in Washington Park last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Community leaders plan to speak out Monday morning after an 11-year-old girl was attacked on her way home from school last week.

Activists will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. outside Dulles Elementary School, to ask how and why this happened and call for a federal investigation.

Chicago police released a sketch Saturday of the man wanted for kidnapping and sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl on the South Side.

The girl was dragged into an alley and sexually abused as she walked home from school Thursday.

According to a community alert issued by police, the suspect approached the girl from behind while she was walking home from school about 3:30 p.m. in the 6200-block of South Indiana Avenue in Washington Park.

Police said the man put his hand over her mouth and pulled her into a secluded part of an alley, where he sexually abused her. The girl was able to break free and ran away, police said. The man fled in another direction.

SEE MORE: Police release sketch of man after 11-year-old girl sexually abused while walking home from school

The suspect is described by police as a man between 45-60 years old, between 5'8" and 5'10," with a thin build, graying hair and a mustache or goatee. He was wearing a black shirt that had a rip on the right sleeve, black jeans with a silver belt buckle and beat-up black work boots.

Police said children should walk in pairs or small groups, and any suspicious persons or activity should be reported to 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD's Special Investigation Unit at 312-492-3810. Anonymous tips an also be submitted via CPDTIP.com.

Activists are also offering a combined $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.