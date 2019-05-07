Driver in custody after car travels on I-95 for miles with no tires, ripping up the roadway

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver in custody after driving car on I-95 on rims: Karen Rogers reports on Action News at 6 a.m., May 7, 2019

PHILADELPHIA -- State police said they received multiple calls reporting a driver behind the wheel of a car with no tires on I-95 Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the driver had been traveling on I-95 southbound for approximately ten minutes on just the rims of the BMW convertible.

Drivers reported concrete and debris from the roadway flying up onto their cars.

An Action News viewer submitted pictures of the car driving near mile marker 30. Police said they pulled the driver over near mile marker 25, near Allegheny Avenue.

Police said the driver is being tested for DUI.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arresti-95u.s. & worlddriving
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of firing stray bullet that killed mother on SW Side in court Tuesday
Chicago grandfather mistakenly left for dead for hours by CFD paramedics
R. Kelly appears in court for status hearing
Former CPD sergeant charged in Andersonville bar fight
Man kills woman day after she gets restraining order
Allegations of spiked drinks at Jake Paul party under investigation
Partial rail bridge collapse closes 87th Street on South Side
Show More
Aurora woman threatens husband with knife, sets fire: police
MALEAH DAVIS: What we know about missing Houston 4-year-old
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
Hundreds of teens thank 'Waving Grandmother'
Woman born without uterus gets pregnant after transplant
More TOP STORIES News