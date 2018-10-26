Twenty three alleged members of a Chicago street gang have been charged in a federal racketeering investigation.The 23 people allegedly belong to the Goonie Boss gang, a faction of the Gangster Disciples. The charges allege they terrorized the Englewood neighborhood and are responsible for 11 murders.According to a statement released by officials Friday, Romeo Blackman, 22, Terrance Smith, 22, Jolicious Turman, 27, and Nathaniel McElroy, 21, all of Chicago, have been charged with racketeering conspiracy in connection with gang activity.The indictment also charges that members of the Goonie Boss gang have murdered rivals, intimidated witnesses, stole firearms and posted about their crimes on social media. They are accused of ten murders in Chicago between 2014 and 2016.Christian Sievels, 19, of Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 death of David Easley, 26.Officials said in a statement that racketeering can carry up to 20 years in prison, but some crimes that fall under racketeering can carry life sentences or the death penalty.United States Attorney John Lausch, Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Fox, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and the head of the FBI in Chicago, Jeffrey Sallet are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon.