WATCH LIVE: Family of man injured in Brighton Park hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a man injured in a hit-and-run in Brighton Park last Saturday is asking for the driver to come forward.Efren Mendez, 73, was crossing the street near the 4400-block of South California when police said he was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.Police have released surveillance images of a red-colored Jeep Patriot SUV with fog lights and rear-tinted windows wanted in connection with the hit-and-run.Mendez was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition after suffering skull fractures, brain contusions and fractured ribs.His family members will hold a press conference Friday morning asking anyone with information to come forward.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.