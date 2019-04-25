WATCH LIVE: Hazmat response in Beach Park after chemical spill; Residents urged to stay inside

The chemical spill occurred near 29th Street and Green Bay Road and has prompted a 2-alarm hazmat response. The spill has created a chemical cloud and police are asking people within a one-mile radius to stay inside with their windows closed because the chemical can be dangerous if breathed in, said Chris Covelli with the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
The spill occurred as a result of a vehicle carrying anydrous ammonia. At least 3 people have been injured. The extent of their injuries is not known.
Scene still active! 1-Mile radius of Green Bay Rd and 29th St, Beach Park- STAY INSIDE, WINDOWS CLOSED! #BeachParkIncident pic.twitter.com/0vSEGXp7YB— Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) April 25, 2019
Police are telling residents if they are experiencing respiratory problems to call 911.