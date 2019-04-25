WATCH LIVE: Hazmat response in Beach Park after chemical spill; Residents urged to stay inside

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5270095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities respond to a dangerous hazardous materials spill in north suburban Beach Park Thursday morning.

Scene still active! 1-Mile radius of Green Bay Rd and 29th St, Beach Park- STAY INSIDE, WINDOWS CLOSED! #BeachParkIncident pic.twitter.com/0vSEGXp7YB — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) April 25, 2019

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities are responding to a dangerous hazardous materials spill in north suburban Beach Park Thursday morning.The chemical spill occurred near 29th Street and Green Bay Road and has prompted a 2-alarm hazmat response. The spill has created a chemical cloud and police are asking people within a one-mile radius to stay inside with their windows closed because the chemical can be dangerous if breathed in, said Chris Covelli with the Lake County Sheriff's Office.The spill occurred as a result of a vehicle carrying anydrous ammonia. At least 3 people have been injured. The extent of their injuries is not known.Police are telling residents if they are experiencing respiratory problems to call 911.