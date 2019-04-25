WATCH LIVE: Hazmat response in Beach Park after chemical spill; Residents urged to stay inside

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities are responding to a dangerous hazardous materials spill in north suburban Beach Park Thursday morning.

The chemical spill occurred near 29th Street and Green Bay Road and has prompted a 2-alarm hazmat response. The spill has created a chemical cloud and police are asking people within a one-mile radius to stay inside with their windows closed because the chemical can be dangerous if breathed in, said Chris Covelli with the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities respond to a dangerous hazardous materials spill in north suburban Beach Park Thursday morning.



The spill occurred as a result of a vehicle carrying anydrous ammonia. At least 3 people have been injured. The extent of their injuries is not known.



Police are telling residents if they are experiencing respiratory problems to call 911.
