WATCH: Ohio man attacks attorney following sentencing

A man attacked his attorney in an Ohio courtroom after a judge sentenced him to 50 years in prison.

An Ohio man being sentenced for setting his apartment complex on fire in 2017 attacked his attorney Tuesday following the judge's ruling that he would spend nearly the next 50 years behind bars.

According to a Cuyahoga County spokesperson, David Chislton, 42, assaulted his attorney in Judge Margaret Russo's Cuyahoga County Common Pleas courtroom Tuesday morning. WEWS reports the attorney suffered injuries to the face as well as a possible concussion.

Authorities are in the process of filing additional charges against Chislton, the spokesperson said.


Police arrested Chislton following a SWAT standoff at his apartment complex on Banbury Court in April 2017.
