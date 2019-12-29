water main break

Water main break causes flooding, closes streets in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A water main break caused overnight floods and some streets to close in north suburban Deerfield, officials said.

According to police, public works crews shut down Kates and Waukegan Roads early Sunday as they work to clean up the water.

Crews haven't confirmed what caused the water break, police said.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

It's not clear when the roads will open back up, police said.

No damage has been reported at this time, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deerfieldwater main breaktrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER MAIN BREAK
Water main break on Halsted closes streets in Old Town
Water main break closes lane of US 41 in Highland Park
Woman, 88, rescued after water main break floods basement on NW Side
Burst pipe floods Near North Side coffee shop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 20, critical after being shot in head at South Shore party: police
Michigan State University student shot and killed in Chatham while home on break
Child shot at Oak Forest gun range
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning showers, mostly cloudy Sunday
Suspect ejected in crash while trying to flee from police
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in New York
2 shot while inside Auburn Gresham home, police say
Show More
No survivors of Hawaii helicopter crash that killed 7: officials
Woman struck by stray gunfire while inside Riverdale home: police
Man missing from Englewood for nearly 2 weeks
5 dead in Louisiana plane crash, including TV sports reporter
Man dies after being beaten for a $1
More TOP STORIES News