Water main break causes flooding, closes streets in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A water main break caused overnight floods and some streets to close in north suburban Deerfield, officials said.According to police, public works crews shut down Kates and Waukegan Roads early Sunday as they work to clean up the water.Crews haven't confirmed what caused the water break, police said.No injuries have been reported, police said.It's not clear when the roads will open back up, police said.No damage has been reported at this time, police said.