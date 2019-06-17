Several areas cleared from 'do not consume' order after elevated lead levels detected in water

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Aqua Illinois says it's now safe to drink water in several areas of University Park that were previously under a "do not consume" advisory due to elevated lead levels in the water.

Water has been deemed safe to consume in Arbors at Hickory Creek, Fairway Clubs, Pine Woods Court, Governors State University and areas west of I-57, including all of Green Garden Township, according to the update from Aqua Illinois.

The company originally identified 15 areas that had elevated levels of lead in the water.
People who live or work in these newly-cleared areas should run their tap water for two minutes before consumption, the company said.

Aqua Illinois provided bottled water for affected areas and will continue to do so until the "do not consume" order is completely lifted.

Testing continues in other affected areas, the company said.

Crews have not yet identified the cause of the contamination.

Customers can call 877-987-2782 for more information.
