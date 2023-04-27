Wauconda man's death under investigation after he was found in a pool of blood

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- The death of a Wauconda man who was found in his home in a pool of blood is under investigation, officials said.

Wauconda police said officer responded to a home in the 300-block of Stillwater Court Wednesday afternoon shortly before 1:30 p.m. There, officers found a 72-year-old man on the floor of his residence in a pool of blood.

Police said the man was not breathing and had apparent stab wounds on his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man's partner, who lives with him, called 911 to report the incident. Police said she is fully cooperating with their investigation.

An investigation by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is ongoing, though police said they do not believe there is any threat to the general public. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The man's identity has not been released.

