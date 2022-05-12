Unincorporated Waukegan head-on crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and three others injured in unincorporated Waukegan after a head-on crash, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

A 43-year-old Streamwood man was driving a Ford pickup truck southbound on Green Bay Road near Johns Manville Avenue at about 5:15 a.m. when the Ford crossed the median into the northbound lanes.

The Ford pickup truck hit a Toyota sedan head-on, killing a passenger inside.

The Ford driver, the 58-year-old woman driving the Toyota and another passenger in her car were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit and the Lake County Coroner's Office.
