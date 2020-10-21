fatal shooting

Live: Waukegan police officer fatally shoots teen after car reverses toward cop following traffic stop, police say

WAUKEGAN -- A Waukegan police officer shot two people Tuesday night, fatally wounding one of them, after the car they were in allegedly reversed toward the officer in the north suburb.

The person who died was a "male Black in his late teens from Waukegan," police said in a statement. His name hasn't been released.

The incident began shortly before midnight when an officer began to investigate a vehicle near Liberty Street and Oak Street, police said. The car then drove off from the officer.

Moments later, another officer spotted the car near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and South Avenue, police said. As that officer approached on foot, the car reversed and the officer fired his pistol out of "fear for his safety," police said.

The driver, a Waukegan woman in her 20s, and the teenage passenger were both hit by gunfire, police said. The woman was hospitalized in serious condition and is expected to recover. The passenger died at a hospital.

No weapon was found in the vehicle, police said. Both officers involved each have five years of experience with the department.

Body camera and squad car video was turned over to the Illinois State Police, who are investigating the incident, Waukegan police Commander Edgar Navarro said in an email. State police will then present its findings to the Lake County state's attorney's office.

The Lake County coroner's office has not released details on the fatality.

