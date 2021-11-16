Waukegan police shooting: Man fatally shot by officer identified

Waukegan police said an officer fatally shot an armed man during a dispute with his neighbor Wednesday in which a fence was set on fire.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The identity of a man fatally shot by police in Waukegan Wednesday has been released.

The man was identified to the Lake County Coroner's Office as 26-year-old Jesus Manjarrez of Waukegan.

Police said he was armed with a knife and hammer and had a gasoline can strapped to his chest during a dispute with his neighbor

The video in this story s from a previous report

Police said officers were called to the 1000-block of Glen Court at about 12:45 p.m. for a dispute between neighbors. The caller told police one of the neighbors was trying to start a chainsaw and had gasoline.

When the officer arrived, a wooden fence separating the neighbors' property was on fire. The officer got his car's fire extinguisher to try to put out the fire, but when approached the fence a man in his 20s, who police said was armed with a knife, a hammer and had a gas can taped to his chest, walked toward him.

The officer told the man to stop but the man didn't listen, police said, so the officer shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waukegan police said the officer who opened fire is a 15-year veteran who is in his 30s.

Waukegan police have called in Illinois State Police to investigate the shooting.

No further details have been released.