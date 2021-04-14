Education

Waukegan's Thomas Jefferson Middle School won't be renamed after Barack and Michelle Obama following protests

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Following protests, Waukegan school won't be renamed after Obamas

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Waukegan middle school will not be named for former President Obama and his wife Michelle.

The school board voted to rename Thomas Jefferson Middle School after late Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

Members of Waukegan's Latinx community opposed naming the school for Obama because of his deportation policies.

RELATED | Waukegan Latinx activists protest school's renaming after Barack and Michelle Obama

Daniel Webster Middle School will be renamed for local civil rights activist Edith Smith.

Jefferson, who was the nation's third president, owned slaves. Webster was a former senator who supported slavery.

Renaming committees were formed for each school, and included people in the community, students and staff.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwaukeganlatinolatinaslaveryschoolblack historyhistoryracismmichelle obamacivil rightsrace in americabarack obamarace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News