Waukesha parade trial closing arguments set for Tuesday after judge rests defense for suspect

Darrell Brooks is accused of killing 6, injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove into Waukesha Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Closing arguments are set to begin Tuesday in the deadly Waukesha holiday parade trial.

Defendant Darrell Brooks is representing himself.

He's charged with driving an SUV through last year's parade, killing six people and injuring several more.

Judge Jennifer Dorow determined Monday that Brooks would rest his defense, after he was unable to produce a witness to testify.

Monday's proceedings began with Brooks again arguing with Judge Dorow, and she placed him in another room.

After refusing to answer the judge's questions about any additional witnesses, Dorow determined the defense would rest, and jury instructions would be read ahead of closing arguments.

Brooks, who has no legal training, is representing himself at the trial. He has repeatedly disrupted the court proceedings with defiant and outlandish behavior.

District Attorney Susan Opper rested her case after 2 1/2 weeks of testimony, including from multiple police officers and others who attended the parade. They variously testified that they saw the SUV enter the parade, were hit by the SUV or saw Brooks behind the wheel.

Brooks then gave a tearful opening statement as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.