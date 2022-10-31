Waukesha parade trial today: Judge could set sentencing date for Darrell Brooks in Monday hearing

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A Wisconsin judge could set a sentencing date on Monday for the man convicted of driving his SUV through a holiday parade in Waukesha.
Six people died and more than 50 others were hurt in that attack.
Last week, a jury convicted Darrell Brooks on 76 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
Each of those homicide counts carries a mandatory life sentence.
