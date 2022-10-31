WATCH LIVE

Waukesha parade trial today: Judge could set sentencing date for Darrell Brooks in Monday hearing

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, October 31, 2022 4:34PM
When will Darrell Brooks be sentenced? A judge could set the sentencing hearing date in the Waukesha parade trial today.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A Wisconsin judge could set a sentencing date on Monday for the man convicted of driving his SUV through a holiday parade in Waukesha.

Six people died and more than 50 others were hurt in that attack.

Last week, a jury convicted Darrell Brooks on 76 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Each of those homicide counts carries a mandatory life sentence.

