Waukesha memorial marks 1 year since Christmas parade attack left 6 dead, over 70 injured | LIVE

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A memorial will be held to mark one year since the deadly attack on the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

On November 21st, 2021, six people were killed and more than 70 others were injured when Darrell Brooks drove through the parade of people. The youngest victim was just 8 years old.

SEE ALSO | Darrell Brooks sentenced to life for each person killed during Waukesha parade attack

The impact stretches beyond those physically hurt, leaving mental and emotional scars on hundreds of others who were there as they witnessed the horrific events that unfolded.

"I was in the Waukesha parade and I was nearly hit, and so I think coming today a year later is going to help me to move on in ways," said 14-year-old Ali Wachter.

"Finding out the group she's a part of was right in the middle of it just broke my heart," Ali's father Steve Wachter said. "I ran to find her. It's probably the fastest I ran for a couple blocks for a very long time. But once I found her it was a relief that she was OK but still heartbroken knowing that friends and family were not doing well."

Since then, the Wisconsin community has come together, working to create permanent memorials - and continue to take steps toward healing.

At 4:39 p.m. - the exact time Brooks drove his car through the parade - the city is holding a memorial ceremony at a performance center in town.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly will join other city officials to honor the lives lost and support those who are still suffering.