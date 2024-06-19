Memorial services planned for former Rainbow PUSH chief of staff John Mitchell

Memorial services are planned for John Mitchell, the former Rainbow PUSH chief of staff and Jesse Jackson's right-hand-man.

Memorial services are planned for John Mitchell, the former Rainbow PUSH chief of staff and Jesse Jackson's right-hand-man.

Memorial services are planned for John Mitchell, the former Rainbow PUSH chief of staff and Jesse Jackson's right-hand-man.

Memorial services are planned for John Mitchell, the former Rainbow PUSH chief of staff and Jesse Jackson's right-hand-man.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a memorial service planned for Rainbow PUSH Chief of Staff John Mitchell.

He died last week at 57 after a battle with cancer.

Mitchell served Rainbow PUSH for decades as the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.'s right-hand-man.

There's a memorial service for him on June 28.

It starts at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, located at 400 W. 95th St.

Then, Rainbow PUSH is celebrating Mitchell's life and legacy from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 29 at its headquarters, located at 930 E. 50th St.

"We already miss John's ubiquitous presence and tremendous voice within our organization," the organization said in a statement Wednesday.