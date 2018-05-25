HARVEY WEINSTEIN

'We got you, Harvey Weinstein': Rose McGowan and more react to Harvey Weinstein's arrest

EMBED </>More Videos

Rose McGowan spoke to ''Good Morning America'' on Friday about Harvey Weinstein's arrest. (Andres Kudacki/AP Photo|Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo)

Charged with rape, Harvey Weinstein has turned himself into authorities. Leaders of Time's Up, #MeToo and other women's rights movements, including some of the women who say Weinstein raped them, are beginning to react.

About 80 women have come forward with a range of allegations against Weinstein, including rape, harassment and inappropriate comments. He has been charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct involving two separate incidences. The rape charge was comes from an incident with a woman who has not been publicly identified. The other case involves Lucia Evans, who claims Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during a casting call.

The Women's March released a statement on Friday.
"This is an important day in terms of visibility for all women whose lives have been devastated because of the actions of Harvey Weinstein. We seek justice for women and all people who have been harassed and abused in the workplace. No person should be violated at work, or anywhere else. Ever. Toxic masculinity and misogyny can no longer be ignored or tolerated at the workplace or any other place in society. We stand with the brave women who came forward against Harvey Weinstein. We hope their courage will continue to inspire others to break their silence."

Rose McGowan, who became one of the most vocal leaders of the #MeToo movement after accusing Weinstein of raping her 20 years ago, spoke out on Good Morning America on Friday.

"I have to admit I didn't think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him," she said. "I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on."


Here's a look at what Weinstein's accusers are saying on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
harvey weinsteinsexual assaultsexual harassmenthollywoodentertainmentu.s. & world
Related
CNN: Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment
HARVEY WEINSTEIN
Time's Up movement highlights diversity, inclusivity at Oscars
Harvey Weinstein statue in Hollywod spotlights sexual misconduct issue
Uma Thurman turns anger on Harvey Weinstein in Instagram post
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
More harvey weinstein
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News