Suburban garden center employs people with developmental disabilities

Melanie Grotto from We Grow Dreams joined ABC7 to talk about the nonprofit garden center that employs people with development disabilities.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fall is right around the corner and that has many gardeners thinking of mums, other fall plants and holiday decorations.

There is a garden center in the western suburbs that has all those things and was founded with a very special mission.

"We Grow Dreams" Garden Center in West Chicago is not-for-profit and employs people with developmental disabilities.

It was started by families in the area.

We spoke with Melanie Grotto about their mission, their team members and their upcoming events, including a fall sale, and a raffle.

for more information, visit their website wegrowdreams.org.