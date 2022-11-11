Chicago weather forecast: Temperatures drop dramatically with flurries possible over weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temperatures are set to drop dramatically over the weekend in Chicago, according to ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Tracy Butler.

Though it was 60 degrees Fahrenheit around midnight on Friday, it will be a cold and windy rest of the day with the highest temperatures in the mid-40s. Into Friday evening, temperatures are set to get down to 32 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 0 degrees Celsius and 273.15 Kelvins.

It will be even colder on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures staying in the 30s and 20s, Butler said.

Saturday will be blustery and chilly, and there may be some flurries.

Sunday will see some sunshine, but it will still be cold for the matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field.