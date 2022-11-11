WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago weather forecast: Temperatures drop dramatically with flurries possible over weekend

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, November 11, 2022 3:26PM
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temperatures are set to drop dramatically over the weekend in Chicago, according to ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Tracy Butler.

Though it was 60 degrees Fahrenheit around midnight on Friday, it will be a cold and windy rest of the day with the highest temperatures in the mid-40s. Into Friday evening, temperatures are set to get down to 32 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 0 degrees Celsius and 273.15 Kelvins.

SEE ALSO | 7-day weather forecast

It will be even colder on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures staying in the 30s and 20s, Butler said.

Saturday will be blustery and chilly, and there may be some flurries.

Sunday will see some sunshine, but it will still be cold for the matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.