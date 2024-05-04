Green alleys, Chicago's flood prevention tools not spread equally, BGA finds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Climate change is making Chicago more susceptible to flooding. However, the city's most effective tool to prevent floods is being concentrated in neighborhoods that need it the least.

Since 2007, city workers have built more than 400 so-called green alleys. This drainage system can absorb thousands of gallons of rainwater per hour.

The only catch, they are expensive to build, when means most green alleys are in wealthy, dense neighborhoods on the North and Northwest Side while more flood-vulnerable South and West Side neighborhoods have few or none.

The Chicago Department of Transportation is now letting each alderperson choose one alley to build per year - even though the wards vary heavily in their geographic size and flood vulnerability. The Illinois Answers Project is following along on this issue. You can read their full report at illinoisanswers.org.