The Panama City Beach weather Thursday was severe, and Joshua Lee Wheeker, a Naperville man, was hit by lightning in the Florida town.

Naperville man struck by lightning, critically injured in Panama City Beach, Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- A 33-year-old Naperville man is in critical condition after being struck by lightning in Florida's Panama City Beach Thursday, local officials said.

The tourist, identified as Joshua Lee Wheeker, was on the Panama City Beach Pier when he was hit, WJHG reported.

Police said he was receiving CPR from a bystander when they arrived.

Emergency responders took him to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

RELATED: 'One Tree Hill' actress Bevin Prince opens up after husband killed by lightning strike

The pier was closed until the severe weather passed.

Parts of the Florida panhandle are facing major clean-up after multiple tornadoes Thursday.

ABC News contributed to this report.