Beyoncé fan struck by lightning before she could attend concert in Florida

LAKE NONA, Fla. -- It's a miracle that one Florida woman is alive after a rare accident.

Rebecca and her husband Lauro Sotoalong live with their trusty companion Drake in the Lake Nona area, WESH reported.

On Tuesday, Rebecca spent the first part of her evening getting ready for the concert of a lifetime.

"My wife was painting her nails and trying on outfits for a Beyoncé concert that she was going to attend with some friends the next day," Lauro said.

But what happened the last part of the evening almost took her life.

According to her husband, Rebecca and their dog walked outside for a quick potty break. Lauro says out of nowhere he heard a burst of thunder.

"I have never heard such a loud boom in my life," Lauro said.

He raced outside and Rebecca was lying on the sidewalk.

"She was lying face down," Lauro said. "She looked completely limp."

He rushed to her aid.

"As soon as I flipped her over my first thought was that she was dead," Lauro said.

Others were able to help the couple before emergency services arrived.

"A couple of bystanders came by who were running bikes or just walking by saw the frantic scene that was happening stopped and were able to help me," Lauro said.

Rebecca was taken to the hospital where she got the medical help that saved her life.

"It's remarkable actually thinking back to Tuesday night to where we are now. I never thought that it would be smiling and laughing with my wife," Lauro said.

Now Rebecca's husband says she's able to walk and talk, but it will take a while before they know the full extent of her injuries.

In the meantime, they're back together and taking nothing for granted

"Every moment I get to spend with her I will cherish that," Lauro said.

