AccuWeather: Humid with showers Friday, storms likely

CHICAGO (WLS) --Showers possible throughout the day Friday, with a few storms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 68
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a gentle lake breeze. Cooler by the lake. High: 84, Low: 67
Sunday: Sunny and warm, but cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 67
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 65
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers early. High: 77, Low: 62
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 58
Thursday: Very nice. High: 79, Low 62
