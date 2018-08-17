WEATHER

AccuWeather: Humid with showers Friday, storms likely

Showers possible throughout the day Friday, with a few storms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 68

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a gentle lake breeze. Cooler by the lake. High: 84, Low: 67

Sunday: Sunny and warm, but cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 67

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers early. High: 77, Low: 62

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 58

Thursday: Very nice. High: 79, Low 62

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
