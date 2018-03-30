ACCUWEATHER

Blue moon: What is it and is it really blue?

EMBED </>More Videos

While a blue moon may appear blue for unrelated reasons, the term actually refers to the second full moon in a calendar month. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

You've heard the phrase "blue moon" thrown around, but what does it really mean?

It actually refers to the second full moon in a calendar month, which generally occurs once every few years.

Despite the name that suggests otherwise, a blue moon is rarely the color blue. In rare and unrelated circumstances, dust or smoke particles in the atmosphere can make the moon appear blue, according to AccuWeather.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescienceu.s. & world
ACCUWEATHER
Download the ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More accuweather
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
More Weather
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News