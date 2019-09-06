CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and breezy with morning sprinkles Friday. Highs in the mid-70s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Breezy, with a few morning sprinkles. High: 74, Low: 58
Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 75, Low: 60
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 68, Low: 62
Monday: Isolated showers. High: 74, Low: 59
Tuesday: Warmer with some brief storms. High: 85, Low: 64
Wednesday: Humid, possible storms. High: 78, Low: 61
Thursday: Scattered showers. High: 75, Low: 63
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with a few morning sprinkles Friday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News