Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with a few morning sprinkles Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and breezy with morning sprinkles Friday. Highs in the mid-70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Breezy, with a few morning sprinkles. High: 74, Low: 58: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 75, Low: 60: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 68, Low: 62: Isolated showers. High: 74, Low: 59: Warmer with some brief storms. High: 85, Low: 64: Humid, possible storms. High: 78, Low: 61: Scattered showers. High: 75, Low: 63